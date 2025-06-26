Death investigation underway in Marinette County after person in custody dies

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — In a news release sent Wednesday from the Marinette County Sheriff's Office, they say the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a death in the Town of Grover in Marinette County.

Sheriff's office officials write a person died in the early morning hours of June 25. Around midnight Wednesday, a Marinette County deputy pulled over a car near the intersection of County Road B and Poplar Ridge Lane in Grover.

According to the news release, the deputy saw someone in the driver’s seat who appeared to be ingesting something. That person was taken into custody and shortly became unresponsive. Emergency medical services were contacted, and first responders tried to save the person's life. The person was then taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The division of criminal investigation is leading the investigation with the assistance of a crime response specialist. The sheriff's office says all law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during the investigation.

The DCI is reviewing evidence to find out exactly what happened and will turn over the investigative reports to the Marinette County District Attorney’s office when they are done.