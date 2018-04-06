De Pere Police respond to reports of body in Fox River

DE PERE, Wis. - De Pere Police are investigating after a fisherman found a body on the banks of the Fox River.

Police say there are no signs of foul play, but they are treating it as suspicious. They say there is no danger to the public.

The body is male and around 50 years old.

According to officers, a fisherman saw the body on the river banks and called police.

DPPD says it has had previous contact with the deceased.

The area is blocked off by law enforcement and the medical examiner is on scene.

NBC26 has a crew on the scene and will be updating this story.