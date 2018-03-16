Daughters of Bellevue murder victim pleading for information

BELLEVUE, Wis. - The daughters of a Bellevue murder victim are making a plea to the public to come forward with information that could lead authorities to Suzette Langlois' killer.

The 52-year-old was found shot to death in the driveway of her home on Manitowoc Road in August 2016.

On Thursday, her children, Stephanie and Nicole Dixon, held a news conference along with the Brown County Sheriff's Department. They asked anyone who knows anything about the murder to come forward.

Investigators believe Langlois' death may be connected to drug dealing and the use of crystal meth.

"I just want to get answers for Suzette and Suzette's family, so they can get the justice they deserve. So I don't want people to be afraid to come forward because they think they're going to get in trouble for something they may have been involved in," said Sgt. Brian Slinger.

Dixon added, "It's been extremely tough, especially this year. My sister is expecting her first baby. I'm getting married, and it's all stuff that she should be here for and she's not because someone else decided that she couldn't be."

Investigators said they're examining DNA evidence and conducting interviews, but they need that one solid tip to lead to an arrest.





