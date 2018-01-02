Dane Co. investigating three deaths possibly linked to hypothermia

Associated Press
2:35 PM, Jan 2, 2018
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating three possible hypothermia deaths that occurred over the New Year's weekend.

The cases include the death of a 57-year-old man whose body was found in a Madison parking structure on Sunday. Preliminary autopsy results on the body of Vance Perry, of Covington, Georgia, show hypothermia as a contributing case of death.

Also, a 60-year-old Madison man, Jeffrey Bracey, was found outside on Friday and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner says an autopsy done Saturday shows exposure to the cold likely contributed to Bracey's death.

Authorities say hypothermia also was a factor in the death of 84-year-old Alice McGaw of Sun Prairie. She was found outside in Sun Prairie on Friday.
 

