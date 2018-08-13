Couple plans to elope at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Katie Gottwald and Justin Kocan might not agree on teams, but they agree the best way to start this new chapter in their lives is just hours before kickoff at Lambeau Field.

"The night I met her, I didn't even know her name yet, and I told her I was going to marry her," said Kocan.

The Milwaukee couple has been together for almost nine years.

They said they come from very different places.

Katie is a Wisconsin native while Justin is from the East Coast.

"He's a die-hard Steelers fan, and I'm a die-hard Packers fan," said Gottwald.

When they found out the Packers were playing the Steelers at Lambeau, they immediately booked a room.

"Then it started with the wedding. And then it boiled down to we are going to get married at Lambeau," said Kocan.

They said it started as a joke.

"That joke turned into something more serious, and we decided let's do it," said Gottwald.

They added it's only fitting they get married at Lambeau Field.

"It's the football mecca. It's the church of football," said Kocan.

They said their first date was Monday Night Football.

"We thought about doing it in the stands," said Gottwald.

They decided to have the wedding before the game so all their friends and family coming to town can be together.

"We're going to look at maybe like the steps out front and up in the Atrium and try to get a game plan of where will work best for us," Gottwald added.

Gottwald said she will be in her wedding dress and Kocan will be in a Steelers blazer.

"I don't think you're going to be able to miss him," said Gottwald.

They said they can't wait to say "I do."

"It was just super fitting for us to be able to mix our love for each other and our family and our love for football," Gottwald said.

They plan to have the ceremony around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.