Watch Now
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Wisconsinites can now order 5 free at-home COVID tests each month

All state households are eligible to place an order every month for one free test kit, which contains five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.
COVID-19 tests
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Yuki Iwamura/AP
At-home COVID-19 test kits is seen for sale at a Duane Reade Walgreens pharmacy store on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
COVID-19 tests
Posted at 5:48 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 18:48:41-05

Wisconsinites can now order five free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests every month, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Thursday.

The tests will be delivered directly to your home through the state-supported "Say Yes! COVID Test" program. Beginning Thursday, all state households are eligible to place an order every month for one free test kit, which contains five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.

“With the holidays coming up, we want to give Wisconsinites the tools they need to safely celebrate with their loved ones,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “These free self-tests are delivered right to the door, allowing people to take a COVID-19 test at home and make decisions that will keep those around them safe.”

You can place your order on the Say Yes! website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.