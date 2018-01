COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. - The Outagamie County Sheriff's Department has started a new partnership for shared law enforcement services in Combined Locks and Buchanan, the department announced Tuesday.

The new partnership brings 24/7 law enforcement coverage to those areas. Sgt. John Schuette will work directly with the Village of Combined Locks for community policing efforts as well.

The sheriff's department has already had a working relationship with the Town of Buchanan.