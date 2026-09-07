Clintonville votes to establish a municipal ambulance service starting in 2027

The City of Clintonville said it is moving forward with a new, municipal ambulance service starting next year.

City Administrator Craig Moser said that the Clintonville Common Council voted unanimously last Thursday to direct staff to establish the municipal ambulance service, effective Jan. 1, 2027.

Currently, the city is part of the Clintonville Area Ambulance Service, which serves Clintonville, the City of Marion, the Villages of Bear Creek and Embarrass, and the Townships of Bear Creek, Deer Creek, Dupont, Grant, Larrabee, Matteson, and Navarino.

"While we are disappointed that our efforts to renegotiate the current agreement were unfruitful, Clintonville will continue to work in partnership with our neighbors for emergency services," Mayor Jeannie Schley said in a stateement. "The dedicated first responders who serve our community will continue to do just that, regardless of the name on the ambulance or color of their uniform."