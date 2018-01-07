Clintonville Moose Lodge plans to rebuild after fire

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. - A fire in Waupaca County leaves a bar completely burned out and a charitable group without a home.

The Clintonville Moose Lodge went up in flames, beginning around 5:30 Friday night, according to group leaders.

When the lodge went up in flames, lodge governor Arthur Langhoff says he rushed people out of the bar as quickly as he could, after people in the bar couldn't put out the fire with an extinguisher.

“The rest is history. Black smoke filled the bar that high and nothing you could do anymore,” said Langhoff.

Fortunately, Langhoff says everyone got out of the bar safely and no one was injured.

"Oh, that makes me feel wonderful. I mean I'm glad that no one got hurt. We got a bar full of people when that happened," said Langhoff.

Langhoff says firefighters fought the blaze for hours, through midnight, in bitter cold temperatures.

Langhoff says he plans to rebuild the bar. He says the lodge members plan to be a club as long as they can.

