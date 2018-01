GREEN BAY, Wis. - An emotional day in court as a teen is sentenced for killing two people in an accident a year-and-a-half ago.

Devon Robley will spend five years in prison for negligent homicide by operating a vehicle.

There were tears from the family of 16-year-old Simon Hill, killed when Devon Robley ran a stop sign with Hill in the car. Hill and Robley had grown up together.

There was also rage from the family of Laurie Shaha.

"I fully believe that you will kill again. You have no regard for the law and no regard for human life,” said Valerie Shaha, Laurie’s sister.

After a prolonged ordeal and Robley sentenced, Hill's siblings, say it's time to restart their life.

“I want Simon to be remembered as that happy, smiling, go-lucky boy that he was. He could take any situation and make it something happy," said Madeline Hill, Simon’s sister.

“Take the positives that we learned from his being with us for 16 years, take everything we got from that and move forward with it,” said Maxwell Hill, Simon’s brother.

While the Hill siblings look forward, they'll always have a piece of Simon with them. His ashes were used in the ink for tattoos on their arms, the same tattoo their brother had.

The case had originally been an OWI case, as Robley had admitted to smoking a small amount of marijuana before driving.

A blood test revealed too little of the drug's active ingredient in his system for those charges to go forward.