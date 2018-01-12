City of Appleton receives proposals from developers for new projects

Emily Beier
1:27 PM, Jan 12, 2018
20 mins ago

city of appleton logo from facebook

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

APPLETON, Wis. - The City of Appleton says they've received proposals from five development teams for new projects.

All of the proposals include the Appleton Public Library as an anchor tenant for a mixed-use development, according to the City of Appleton. The proposals are responses to a request for proposals the City sent out November 16th. The City of Appleton says the developers' proposals were due Friday.

The Community & Economic Development department will review the proposals next week to make sure the proposals have met the requirements of the "Request for proposals", according to a press release.

Mayor Hanna said in a press release to NBC26 that "while only one of the proposals will be chosen to include a library, he believes that many, if not all of the proposed projects will move forward."

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top