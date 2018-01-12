City of Appleton receives proposals from developers for new projects

APPLETON, Wis. - The City of Appleton says they've received proposals from five development teams for new projects.

All of the proposals include the Appleton Public Library as an anchor tenant for a mixed-use development, according to the City of Appleton. The proposals are responses to a request for proposals the City sent out November 16th. The City of Appleton says the developers' proposals were due Friday.

The Community & Economic Development department will review the proposals next week to make sure the proposals have met the requirements of the "Request for proposals", according to a press release.

Mayor Hanna said in a press release to NBC26 that "while only one of the proposals will be chosen to include a library, he believes that many, if not all of the proposed projects will move forward."