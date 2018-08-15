Bryan Steil, former Paul Ryan aid, wins Wisconsin Republican primary

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A former aide to House Speaker Paul Ryan has won the Wisconsin Republican primary race to replace him.

Bryan Steil (STY'-uhl) won Tuesday over five other competitors. Steil far outraised his opponents and secured the backing of prominent donors and Republicans, including Ryan.

He will face either Randy Bryce or Cathy Myers in November.

Steil is general counsel for Charter NEX Films Inc., an independent producer of polyethylene film used for food and consumer packaging. He previously worked eight years as a corporate attorney at electric motor manufacturer Regal Beloit Corporation.

He is from Janesville, the same hometown as Ryan, in southeast Wisconsin, not far from the Illinois border. The congressional district leans Republican.

