GREEN BAY, Wis. - This year's Brown County Fair will have a special feel to it when it opens Wednesday as the county celebrates its 200th anniversary.

The five-day fair has been around since 1909. This year's event features the demolition derby, truck and tractor pulls, live music every day and a special anniversary display all week long.

The Brown County Fair runs today through Sunday. Tickets are $12, but only $7 on Sunday.

