Brewers fans' excitement continues to climb

A packed house again with thousands of fans on the edge of their seats.

Tailgaters wore their Brew Crew gear proudly as they celebrated the Brewers before heading inside for the game.

Brian and Todd Haagensen sport their Brewers pride every single day of the season with their beards dyed blue.

They are hopeful they can keep their beards in the Brewers spirit until the World Series.

Others are anxious to see what happens in the next week.

"I didn't really sleep at all last night because last game was pretty tough," said Sean Loughney.

Andy Schultz was at the game with his parents, wife, and two sons.

"I've been waiting a long time for this, about seven years," said Schultz.

His sons have been to nearly 20 Brewers games this season.

These fans are excited to stand behind the Brewers no matter what and cannot wait to see what's to come.