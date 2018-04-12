Brett Favre to speak about concussions on "Megyn Kelly TODAY"
Hall of Fame quarterback critical of head safety
7:08 AM, Apr 12, 2018
13 mins ago
Share Article
Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre will appear on "Megyn Kelly TODAY" Thursday to discuss concussions.
Favre will be joined by three other retired athletes, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, two-time World Series winning catcher and ESPN broadcaster David Ross, and two-time Olympic gold medal soccer player Abby Wambach. The show airs at 9 a.m. on NBC26.
Favre's career was officially ended when a concussion in 2010 knocked him out cold, but he said, "When the NFL finally implemented a concussion protocol in 2010, “it [was] 20 years too late.”
In a 2013 interview with Sports Talk 570 in Washington, he said he's already having memory issues. He's forgotten small things, like the location of his glasses, and seemingly obvious things like his daughter playing youth soccer when he was eight.
That was four years ago, and it was four years ago Favre said, "I think after 20 years, God only knows the toll."