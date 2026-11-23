OCONTO FALLS (NBC 26) — Both sides are claiming victory following a federal judge's partial dismissal of a lawsuit against the Oconto Falls School District.

The lawsuit, filed in March, alleges that staff members groomed and sexually abused students over a period of 15 years.

On Friday, a federal judge dismissed parts of the lawsuit, saying plaintiffs had not alleged enough facts to support their case.

The lead attorney for the plaintiffs said the judge allowed other parts of the case to proceed and vowed to continue fighting.

In a statement, the school district said it was "pleased" with the decision.

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