Bomb technicians collect valuables for displaced tenants

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Bomb technicians from the FBI conducting a final sweep of the apartment building where a fatal explosion occurred last week were able to retrieve some important items for tenants who were not allowed to collect personal belongings.

The technicians were sweeping the building for ammunitions and hazardous materials prior to Thursday's controlled burn of the building. Because of the volatility of the chemicals inside the building, residents had to leave behind family heirlooms, important papers, jewelry and other belongings.

The city said Thursday the bomb technicians were able to grab some important property on behalf of the tenants.

Authorities set a controlled fire Thursday to burn the chemicals that could not be removed because of their volatility. The explosion March 5 killed one tenant, 28-year-old Benjamin Morrow, who police believe was making bombs.