Berlin students honor Parkland school shooting victims with acts of kindness

BERLIN, Wis. - "Dear Stoneman Douglas High School," wrote Tess Mueller, sophomore.

Mueller was writing a note that will eventually be sent to the Douglas High community in a journal.

"I wanted to let you know you're not alone, and we're sorry for your losses," Mueller wrote. "We would like to honor the losses in a positive way, showing that we stand by your school."

That journal will not only have notes but pictures from 17 acts of kindness from Berlin students including big things like visiting retirees, to small tokens like giving out coupons for a free drink at the school coffee shop.

"We're making something positive out of something really tragic and it's just good to see the positive in everything,” said Ally Wendt, Berlin High sophomore.

As one of the acts of kindness students will plant a tree here in the sculpture garden, not only as a memorial to those who lost their lives, but also as a constant reminder to spread kindness.

"There are so many good things happening on a daily basis. This is just one small glimpse into the good things our kids do," said Amy Wenig, English.

The students even used their studies to be kind. Botany students are giving out bags of sprouts they grew in class.

"Everyone deserves to be happy and I think that's probably key in spreading kindness," said Jimmy Kasubaski, Berlin High senior.

As Ally Wendt drafted her note, he said she hopes the Parkland community finds some solace in Berlin's words.

"Our community wants to let you know that you're not alone," said Wendt.

She also took pride in knowing that her peers have helped make her town a little more kind.