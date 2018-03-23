Bellin Health keeps Jordy Nelson as spokesman

Fans weren't the only ones unprepared to say goodbyes to Nelson.
Bellin Health says they still want Jordy as a spokesman even if he's a Raider.
"We’re actually working out plans with Jordy, through his agent, and with our agency, to incorporate Jordy, in his civilian clothes as a continued spokesman for Bellin,” said Tom Arndt, Bellin Health. “People relate to him as a football player, but also as a dad, as a leader and a philanthropist in the community. He's done a lot for Bellin and our community."
It's still not clear if Nelson will continue to host a charity softball game in Appleton this year.
It's scheduled for June 2 at Fox Cities Stadium.
Packers Fans, my family and I would like to say THANK YOU for your support over the last 10 yrs. We have been blessed to call Green Bay our home and WI will always be a part of our lives. We have many great memories and it’s the people we will miss the most. Until next time...... pic.twitter.com/JnLnkEPspH