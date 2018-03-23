Bellin Health keeps Jordy Nelson as spokesman

Max Grossfeld
1:17 PM, Mar 23, 2018
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Last week was a tough one for many Packers fans as the team released veteran wide receiver Jordy Nelson.    

Nelson went on to sign a deal to play for the Oakland Raiders.

Fans weren't the only ones unprepared to say goodbyes to Nelson.

Bellin Health says they still want Jordy as a spokesman even if he's a Raider.

"We’re actually working out plans with Jordy, through his agent, and with our agency, to incorporate Jordy, in his civilian clothes as a continued spokesman for Bellin,” said Tom Arndt, Bellin Health. “People relate to him as a football player, but also as a dad, as a leader and a philanthropist in the community. He's done a lot for Bellin and our community."

It's still not clear if Nelson will continue to host a charity softball game in Appleton this year. 

It's scheduled for June 2 at Fox Cities Stadium.

