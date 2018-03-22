Authorities search for driver after high speed pursuit

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Department is looking for the identity of a driver after a pursuit Thursday morning.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on I-41 at CTH N. in the Town of Eldorado after discovering the license plate did not match the vehicle description.

The suspect fled at speeds reaching 115 mph on I-41 across more than 12 miles. The car had Wisconsin temporary operation tag N3667W and is described as a Silver Dodge Magnum.

The pursuit ended when the car exited I-41 at 9th Ave in the city of Oshkosh.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the driver, please contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (920)929-339