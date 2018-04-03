Authorities identify man in Manitowoc suspicious death case

MANITOWOC, Wis. - There is an update in the case of a Manitowoc suspicious death.

The Manitowoc County Coroner on Monday identified the deceased as 37-year-old Kurt Evenson, of Valders.

The coroner was called to a hospital Friday after Evenson was found unresponsive on the 1800 block of Madison Street in Manitowoc, a news release said.

An autopsy was conducted Monday at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, according to a news release.

Autopsy results will be available in several weeks. No cause of death was released.