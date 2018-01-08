Appleton International Airport introduces new nonstop flights to Denver

APPLETON, Wis. - Appleton International Airport announced Monday it will have nonstop United Express service to Denver starting June 8th, 2018.

"When we talk to our community, whether it's to business travelers or leisure travelers, Denver is always the top choice for a direct flight," said Abe Weber, airport director. in a press release to NBC26. "We are thrilled that United Airlines has responded to our community's needs and we look forward to making travel easier for our customers."

“United’s new nonstop service between Appleton and our Denver hub will offer customers an ideal schedule for business or leisure travel,” said Jake Cefolia, United’s vice president of Sales. “Appleton customers will now have convenient connecting service to popular destinations beyond Denver, including Hawaii, the West Coast and Pacific Northwest.”

United Express will operate one daily flight between Appleton and Denver. The flight will depart Appleton at 8:35 a.m. and arrive in Denver at 10:05 a.m. The return flight departs Denver at 5:35 p.m. and arrives in Appleton at 8:49 p.m.