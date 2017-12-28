Another knife-point robbery reported in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. - An armed robber used a knife to target a Subway restaurant, 2265 University Ave., Wednesday night, according to Green Bay Police.

The robber left the business with cash and ran away, police said.

Authorities got the call just after 7:30 p.m.

No one was hurt.

This is the latest in a spate of incidents with a robber using a knife to target fast food restaurants in Green Bay.