Another knife-point robbery reported in Green Bay

10:55 PM, Dec 27, 2017

An armed robber used a knife to target a Subway restaurant, 2265 University Ave., Wednesday night, according to Green Bay Police.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - An armed robber used a knife to target a Subway restaurant, 2265 University Ave., Wednesday night, according to Green Bay Police.

The robber left the business with cash and ran away, police said.

Authorities got the call just after 7:30 p.m.

No one was hurt.

This is the latest in a spate of incidents with a robber using a knife to target fast food restaurants in Green Bay.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top