American Red Cross sees drop in blood and platelet donations

The American Red Cross says they're desperate for blood and platelet donors to help with the winter blood shortage.

Organizers say the severe winter weather has had an impact on blood donations with more than 200 blood drives forced to cancel causing more than 6,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

Donations are needed to help patients continue to receive lifesaving treatments.

Here's a list of upcoming donation drives:

Brown County

De Pere

1/24/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Francis Xavier, 220 S Michigan St

Green Bay

1/9/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

1/9/2018: 1:15 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2335 S Webster Ave

1/11/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

1/12/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Ramada Plaza Hotel, Ramada Plaza Hotel, 2750 Ramada Way

1/16/2018: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Rasmussen College, 904 S Taylor St, Suite 100

1/16/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

1/19/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Ramada Plaza Hotel, Ramada Plaza Hotel, 2750 Ramada Way

1/20/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

1/23/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

1/25/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lombardi Middle School, 1520 S Point Road

1/25/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

1/26/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Ramada Plaza Hotel, Ramada Plaza Hotel, 2750 Ramada Way

1/26/2018: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Clarity Care-Home Care, Clarity Care-Home Health, 2649 Manitowoc Road

1/27/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

1/29/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., National Guard Armory, 800 N Military

1/30/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

1/31/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Capital Credit Union, 825 Morris Ave

2/1/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Univ of WI Green Bay Student Union, 2430 Campus Court

2/1/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

2/3/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

2/6/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

2/8/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Oneida Family Fitness, 2640 West Point Rd

2/8/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

2/10/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

Greenleaf

1/31/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alleluia Lutheran Church, 6725 Elmro Rd

Pulaski

1/24/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 135 N St. Augustine Street

Door County

Fish Creek

1/12/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA Door County, 3866 Gibraltar Rd

Sturgeon Bay

1/8/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church, 108 W Maple

1/9/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church, 108 W Maple

Kewaunee County

Casco

2/8/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Casco Town Hall, 211 First St

Luxemburg

1/29/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Luxemburg Casco High School, 512 Center Drive

Menominee County

Keshena

1/8/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Menominee Indian High School, N500 State Hwy 47/55

Oconto County

Oconto

1/15/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bond Community Center, 1201 Park Ave

Oconto Falls

2/5/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Anthony Parish, 253 N Franklin Street

Suring

1/25/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 206 N Burk

Outagamie County

Kimberly

2/1/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Capital Credit Union, 738 Ford St

Shawano County

Gresham

1/10/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Gresham High School, 501 Schabow Rd

Winnebago County

Menasha

1/9/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 746 Third St

Oshkosh

2/5/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Algoma United Methodist Church, 1174 Algoma Blvd

2/9/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Univ of WI Oshkosh Rec & Wellness Ctr, 735 Pearl Ave