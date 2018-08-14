8 injured in shuttle bus crash in Sheboygan County

TOWN OF LIMA, Wis. - UPDATE - Eight people were hospitalized after a shuttle bus collided with a semi in Sheboygan County.

Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said there were multiple 911 calls just before midnight reporting a crash at the intersection of County Highway I and County Highway V.

They said a northbound shuttle bus failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway I, then collided with a semi headed eastbound.

"All of a sudden, we heard a big bang, and all of a sudden the power went out and came back on," said Patrick Nohelty who owns Kim's 5 Corners.

The accident happened outside his tavern.

"When I looked out, the telephone pole was laying right on the shuttle, and the transformer was right over the roof, so they were getting everybody out of there because they were worried about the electrical," said Nohelty.

He was told the shuttle was carrying doctors and surgeons.

"They made us a command center right here. They were hauling ambulances in and out, taking people in and out of here," added Nohelty.

Authorities said none of the victims' injuries were greater than severe.

"It was a lot of people here. I think every fire department in the area was here. Everyone was here to help," said Nohelty.

Nohelty said they don't see many bad accidents at this intersection.

"Nobody got killed. Everything was good that way. So you know, a few people were injured. That was a bad thing but everybody's alive today," said Nohelty.

The driver of the bus was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

