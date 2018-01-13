30 firefighters plus multiple agencies help put fire out in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - One person is injured after garage fire on the 1500 block of North Avenue in Sheboygan on Friday night, at approximately 7:12 p.m. The first firefighters on scene, saw the fire had spread to the living area and was threatening the next door home. One person as a result of the fire, was injured and was sent to a local hospital.

His condition, is unknown at this time.

Two dogs, and all residents are safe, from the two homes, and the American Red Cross was called to help.

Multiple agencies, including 30 firefighters, the Town of Sheboygan, Kohler fire departments, WPS, Alliant Energy, Sheboygan police, were involved in putting this fire out. The fire remains under investigation.