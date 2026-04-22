New London students return to in-person classes

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — Some good news out of the City of New London.

The School District of New London has announced that in-person classes will resume on Wednesday, April 22.

In a Facebook post, District Administrator Scott Bleck provided the following updates:



Schools will begin at their usual start times. If you are dropping off your child, please plan accordingly to ensure they arrive on time.

Students who use district transportation and live south of the Wolf River should expect no changes to their regular pick-up and drop-off times.

Students attending Sugar Bush Elementary will experience no disruption to transportation services; pick-up and drop-off times will remain the same.

Students who live in the City of New London, from North Water Street to Highway 54 (Dairy Queen to Kwik Trip), will be picked up at 7:20 a.m. at the Austin Court apartment entrance (south side of the Kwik Trip parking lot). Afternoon drop-off will be at approximately 3:50 p.m.

Students who attend Lincoln Elementary, Parkview Elementary, Intermediate/Middle School, or the High School and live north of Highway 54, including the adjacent western and eastern routes, will have their regular morning pick-up times.

Afternoon drop-off times for students living north of the Wolf River will be approximately 15–20 minutes later than usual.

He also stated that all district transportation services will be escorted by the New London Police Department to ensure safe and secure travel routes around the City of New London.

Bleck also expressed his admiration for the community as they work through these trying times.

"We are deeply grateful for the strength, patience, and support shown by our families and community during this time. Together, we have worked diligently to ensure a safe and smooth return to our learning environments"

To stay updated on information from the School District of New London, you can go to The City of New London Facebook page, or you can check out the School District of New London Facebook page.