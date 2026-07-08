Neville Museum exhibit explores Wisconsin's Ice Age with fossils, mammoth skeleton and immersive art

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Neville Museum in Green Bay is answering the question of what was left behind after glaciers retreated from Wisconsin with a new multi-sensory exhibit running through September 6, 2026.

"Art and the Ice Age" features a mixture of authentic and replicated Ice Age fossils on loan from the Mammoth Project, offering evidence of plants and animals that lived during a period when sheets of ice covered the northern half of Wisconsin approximately 16,500 years ago.

The centerpiece of the exhibit is a woolly mammoth skeleton — a dramatic display of the massive animal that once roamed Wisconsin.

Visitors can pick up, hold, listen to, and explore items throughout the exhibit. National award-winning paleo artist Benji Paysnoe's paintings of Ice Age landscapes and animals surround visitors as they move through the space. Paysnoe is a sculptor and gallery designer who translates scientific data into art pieces in his Arizona studio.

The exhibit runs through September 6, 2026. Brown County residents can visit for free on the first Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit the Neville Museum's current exhibits page.