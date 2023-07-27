Netflix faces backlash for $900K AI job post during Hollywood strikes

Netflix is facing backlash as the streaming service advertises for an AI job that pays up to $900,000 a year during the Hollywood strikes.

The job listing shows that the position of product manager, machine learning platform may be based out of Netflix's Los Gatos, California, office or remotely on the West Coast. The listing states that the role would define the strategic vision for the machine learning platform. Objectives, key results and success metrics in partnership with engineering and in alignment with broader business objectives are cited in the job post.

A main issue during the current strike of Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild members is protections against artificial intelligence. According to the Screen Actors Guild, 87% of the guild’s actors make less than $26,000 per year.

“Pleading poverty while recruiting very well-paid generals for your soulless army of Silicon plagiarists is not a good look,” television screenwriter Javier Grillo-Marxuach wrote on Twitter.

Actors and writers unions are striking for better pay and guarding against use of AI to replace writers' or actors’ likenesses.

SEE MORE: Actor Kevin Spacey acquitted of sexual assault charges by London jury

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com