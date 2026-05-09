Wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash on I-41 in Neenah

NEENAH (NBC 26) — A wrong-way driver led Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit on Interstate 41 in Neenah before colliding with four vehicles on Friday, sending five people to the hospital.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office received several calls reporting a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-41 near Winneconne Avenue May 8. Deputies located the vehicle, a full-sized pickup truck, near Breezewood Lane and attempted to stop it.

The pickup truck continued southbound, used an emergency turnaround, and then traveled northbound in the southbound lanes of I-41. Deputies pursued the vehicle, but the driver did not comply with attempts to stop.

The pickup truck continued northbound and collided with four additional vehicles, causing significant damage to all vehicles involved.

Five patients were transported to local hospitals by ambulance and helicopter.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit is conducting the investigation.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office thanked the Fox Crossing Police Department, Neenah Police Department, Grand Chute Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol, as well as the Fox Crossing Fire Department, Grand Chute Fire Department, Neenah-Menasha Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, and ThedaCare ThedaStar for their assistance.