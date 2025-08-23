Woman attacked by four dogs during morning walk in Watertown

WATERTOWN (NBC 26) — A woman suffered serious injuries after being attacked by four dogs while walking near Milford Street and Cobblestone Way in Watertown Saturday morning.

In a Facebook post, Watertown Police Department says officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 5:55 a.m. reporting the attack. When officers arrived, they found the woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

As officers attempted to help the victim, the four dogs charged toward them. For officer safety, one officer discharged their firearm, striking one of the dogs. That dog later died.

The three remaining dogs were seized as part of the ongoing investigation. The victim was transported to Aurora Summit Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.