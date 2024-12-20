Vue Family celebrates new home in Neenah through Habitat for Humanity

The Vue family moves into a new Habitat for Humanity home in Neenah after overcoming financial challenges

Habitat’s program provided a zero-interest mortgage, sweat equity training, and hope for a brighter future

The Vues plan to give back by volunteering to help other families achieve homeownership

Local Family Finds New Hope Through Habitat for Humanity Program.

For the Vue family, being chosen for a new home through the Greater Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity’s homebuyer program feels like a dream come true.

“I would probably say it's better than winning the lottery, especially in this type of economy,” said Boon Vue, a proud new homeowner.

Despite both working full-time jobs, Boon and his fiance Lisa Vang struggled to make ends meet in recent years. They decided to apply for the Habitat for Humanity program, not expecting to be selected.

“I know there's hundreds to maybe thousands of families that apply for it,” Boon said. “I'm just like every other family that thinks we're not going to get a shot, and somehow we did.”

The family recently moved into their new home in Neenah, where their daughters now have space to grow. But Boon emphasizes that this opportunity was not a handout.

To qualify, the Vues had to meet income criteria, take courses on sweat equity, and commit to affordable loan terms. They now own the home with a zero-interest mortgage through Habitat for Humanity.

“The zero-percent interest mortgage helps out tremendously,” Boon said.

The construction of the Vues’ home was supported by sponsorships from Integrity Insurance and Menasha Corporation. John Weyenberg, president and CEO of Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, highlighted the program’s sustainability model.

“Every time a family makes a payment to our organization, we take those dollars and put it into building another home in the community,” Weyenberg said.

The Vues plan to pay it forward by volunteering for the program in the future.

“I still want to volunteer my free time to help,” Boon said. “If I can't donate money, I’ll gladly give my time to help other families get their homes.”

Lisa also encourages other families not to lose hope.

“Don’t give up,” she said. “It’s a long process, but it’s worth it. Everybody deserves a good home.”

The Vues’ story is a reminder of the impact Habitat for Humanity can have, one family at a time.