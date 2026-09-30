UW Direct Admit offers sent to 3,000 Fox Valley students

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Universities of Wisconsin and Neenah Joint School District leaders are encouraging students and parents in the Fox Valley to review Direct Admit Wisconsin offers and complete the program form for fall 2027 enrollment.

Nearly 40,000 Wisconsin students, including about 3,000 in the Fox Valley, have received admission letters to participating UW campuses, according to UW representatives.

Direct Admit Wisconsin automatically admits eligible high school seniors to participating universities based on grade-point average and coursework, without requiring a traditional application.

Officials said students should complete the Direct Admit form through the UW admissions portal to connect with campuses they are interested in attending. Completing the form does not commit students to enroll.

Leaders from UW-Green Bay, UW-Oshkosh and the Universities of Wisconsin discussed the program Wednesday at a news conference hosted by the Neenah Joint School District.