Urban Market Neenah named 'Downtown Business of the Year' by Future Neenah

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Every year, Future Neenah, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting small businesses, honors individuals and businesses that make a lasting impact on the community. This year, one downtown business stood out among the rest.



When Kimberly Van Sistine opened Urban Market Neenah, her vision extended beyond running a business. She says she wanted to create a space where the community could come together and embrace healthier living. That dedication is now being recognized in a big way, as Urban Market Neenah has been named the 2024 Downtown Business of the Year by Future Neenah.

After receiving multiple nominations and careful deliberation, Future Neenah selected Urban Market Neenah as the recipient of the Downtown Neenah Award.

"We get nominations and we decide on who should be the recipient of those awards," Sara Hanneman, Future Neenah's assistant executive director, told NBC 26. "This year, Urban Market Neenah was the recipient of the Downtown Neenah Award."

The recognition came as a complete surprise to Van Sistine when Future Neenah arrived, award in hand, unannounced.

"We were actually kind of shocked," Van Sistine said. "We had no idea it was even happening when they came in and told us. And we just feel so blessed because, as a family business, our goal is to just really make other people feel special."

Urban Market Neenah, which opened in September 2024, operates as a café, grocer, and restaurant, offering clean food alternatives for those looking to eat healthier.

The business has become a welcoming space for the community to gather and enjoy fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

"I just really like the vibe here," William Schill, a customer, said. "All the local fresh ingredients are great. The food is wonderful, and the café is awesome."

Van Sistine said winning Best Downtown Business is an incredible honor, but she says the real reward is seeing the impact of healthy eating on the community.

"Having the same people come back over and over and knowing that they trust me and that I can help them through what I’ve been through myself," she said.

Hanneman said that Urban Market Neenah’s community involvement played a significant role in earning them the award.

"They’re also doing their own events and a Christmas shopping event, so they have created themselves as a destination and a reason to come to our central city," she said. "That’s why they were the winner of this year’s Downtown Neenah Award."

Van Sistine emphasized that the business was never about profit—it was about fostering a sense of community.

"We didn’t do this to be some big money maker in the area," she said. "We wanted to do this to really have fun as a community."

Her daughter, Naomi Van Sistine, handles marketing for Urban Market Neenah. Naomi said it has been incredible to witness the transformation of downtown Neenah.

"It has been so cool to see, just like, looking back on what downtown Neenah used to look like versus now. It’s really grown so much, and I’m glad that my family was able to bring a place like this to the area," she said.

Future Neenah officials say Urban Market Neenah’s success has helped make downtown Neenah a destination for people across northeast Wisconsin, solidifying its role as a community hub.