Turning Neenah into a work of art

NEENAH (NBC 26) — D.B. Rouse and Adam Shea grew up together in Neenah. Life led them to live states away from each other.

“Ben and I have been buddies for a long time,” said Adam Shea, photographer and owner of Adam Shea Photography.

But one thing has always been there to bring them together: Their love for their city.

“We grew up together in Neenah and had some adventures around the town,” said Shea.

When D.B. Rouse is away from home pursuing his love for music, he longs for his love of Neenah.

And one day he saw a piece of his home from miles away.

“This grate around a tree had Neenah Foundry on it,” said D.B. Rouse, a singer-songwriter.

He saw home, all the way from the Grand Canyon.

“I saw that, and I sat down and wrote this song. It's sort of an expression of missing home,” said Rouse.

He listened to his song and could clearly picture a music video to it, and only one person felt right for the job.

“Adam was the first person who came to mind. This was supposed to be a love song to Neenah, and he took it, and he ran with it, and I think he knocked it out of the park,” said Rouse.

Adam was up for the challenge.

“I immediately thought of an 8 MM film to invoke that sense of nostalgia in people. I wanted them to watch a memory,” said Shea.

That's just what they did. They created a love song for the place they're proud to call home.

“We sent out a love song to the town of Neenah, and Neenah has sent some love back to us,” said Rouse.

You can watch the full music video for "Talkin' Neenah Blues" here.