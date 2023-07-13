ThedaCare adds new ThedaStar helipad, redesigned trauma center

NEENAH (NBC 26) — ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah now has a new ThedaStar helipad.

Part of a $100 million investment to modernize the medical center, the ThedaStar Air Medical program began using the new helipad on July 10. The new helipad is adjacent to the emergency department entrance which allows patients to be transferred quickly when time is critical.

“Having an aircraft that is staffed and readied for immediate response 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is critical for the communities we serve,” said Dr. Raymond Georgen, ThedaCare System Trauma Medical Director. “There have been thousands of lives saved due to the access ThedaStar provides. The experienced flight nurses, paramedics, pilots, mechanics and communications specialists work together to deliver fast, reliable and quality care.”

As the only air ambulance program north of Milwaukee or Madison, ThedaStar has completed more than 15,000 emergency medical transport flights across Wisconsin since its launch in 1986.

The current ThedaStar helipad and hanger located near the W G Bryan Bridge will continue to be used.

In addition to the new helipad, the modernization project redesigned the ThedaCare Trauma Center allowing for specialized rooms designed to enhance patient care and experience.

The Level II Trauma Center rooms have been updated with the latest technology, equipment and space to provide the best care for patients in over 17 counties in Northeast and Central Wisconsin.

“Having a CT scanner next to the trauma room will allow for rapid imaging of seriously injured patients, and that is extremely valuable during crucial moments,” said Dr. Georgen. “Again, we're on the clock. Our teams must work quickly. This advanced, convenient equipment uses a combination of X-rays and computer technology to produce images of the body, and has a positive impact to the care we're able to deliver.”

The next areas of focus for the modernization project include developing a new Women's Center, improving and expanding access to behavioral health services, creating a "main street" where key diagnostic outpatient services will be located, designing a new dining area on the main floor for visitors and team members and updating the family birth center.

Completion of the modernization project is expected in early 2024.