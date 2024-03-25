Suspect arrested following stabbing at Neenah bar

NEENAH (NBC 26) — A suspect is in custody in connection to a stabbing that happened Saturday afternoon at a Neenah bar.

Police said two men were playing cards at Greene's Pour House and began arguing about accusations of theft. One followed the other into a restroom, which is where the stabbing happened.

Authorities said the victim was treated and released from a local hospital. The suspect was eventually arrested at his home and was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the public.