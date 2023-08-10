Stuff the Bus event reminds: Back-to-School season is here

NEENAH (NBC 26) — August is the last month of summer break for kids in the Neenah Joint School District, and for many parents and teachers, that means it's time to start thinking about back-to-school events and supplies.

NJSD Communications Director Jim Strick said that writing utensils — regular and colored pencils, dry-erase markers, and washable markers — are in greatest need.

So are backpacks.

For that reason, community events like Stuff the Bus can help set students up for success.

“We have 200 backpacks with school supplies in them. So, we're planning to give away 200,” said State Farm Agent Dave Mader. His office is hosting its first annual Stuff the Bus event outside the Neenah Walmart on Thursday and Friday from 2 to 7 p.m.

He said it's rewarding to contribute to a community to which he's belonged for much of his life.

“I'm a longtime Fox Valley resident myself — went to Appleton East High School, but I've been part of the Neenah community for a long time now. Good 20 years,” said Mader.

He said the event is a collaboration with the NJSD. Representatives from the school district will help to distribute the donated backpacks to families who need them.

“It can be challenging for families. Obviously, it's costly to do, and obviously, inflation is a factor to what's going on in the world, and we just think this is a great solution to help those out who are in need,” Mader said.

"We know how important education is and the opportunities you can provide to somebody that maybe didn't have those opportunities," said Mader.

The first day of school for NJSD is Tuesday, September 5.