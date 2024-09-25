Spectrum Launches High-Speed Internet in Outagamie County

Spectrum is set to launch high-speed internet service to over 3,000 homes and small businesses in Outagamie County.

Neighborhoods include Freedom, Center, Oneida, and Osbourne.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

After years of anticipation, Spectrum is set to launch high-speed internet service to over 3,000 homes and small businesses in Outagamie County. County Executive Tom Nelson hailed the rollout as a transformative step for the community, emphasizing its long-overdue nature.

“This is something that should have been done 20 years ago,” Nelson said. He highlighted the significant impact that high-speed internet will have on the lives of residents. “You’re talking about families and kids who can now do homework online, as well as small businesses that can operate from home without needing to travel to the city,” he explained.

Neighborhoods including Freedom, Center, Oneida, and Osbourne are among those that will benefit from the enhanced broadband service. Nelson expressed optimism about the timeline for installation, stating, “There’s no reason why this can’t be completed within a year at least.”

The project is part of Spectrum’s broader “Rural Construction Initiative,” a $9 billion endeavor aimed at expanding internet access in under served areas. More than $2 billion in government funding is supporting the initiative, which aims to connect nearly 2 million new homes and businesses across the country.

Nelson credited the current administration for facilitating this development. “We had support from people like President Biden and Senator Baldwin, and we can now do this today,” he said, emphasizing the importance of collaboration at all levels of government.

As the county prepares for this significant upgrade, local residents and business owners are hopeful for the opportunities that reliable internet access will bring.

For updates on the project’s progress, stay tuned to NBC 26.