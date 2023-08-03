Single mom, daughter cut ribbon on new Habitat for Humanity home in Neenah

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Mari and Camila live in Neenah. Mari is a single mom, and Camila is her three-year-old daughter. And thanks to a partnership between the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity and Neenah-based global company Plexus, they are about to be homeowners.

Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity Director of Development Amy McGowan said her job offers stability to young families who are in need, but they have to be willing to put in the work as well.

“They are required to do between 250 and 400 sweat equity hours, helping to build their home, going through education classes, and helping to build the homes of other Habitat homeowners," McGowan said.

McGowan said the home will provide stability for Mari and Camila, and it will be the place where many formative memories will be made, from homework to birthday parties.

“We're really proud that Mari is going to be able to follow her dreams. Right now, she's working full time, and she plans to go back to college," McGowan said. "The fact that she's going to have an affordable house... there's going to be some money left over that she can fulfill these dreams.”

By the end of 2023, Fox Cities Habitat is slated to have built 19 homes, but only one in Neenah. And this build has a special local sponsor.

Plexus is a global engineering and manufacturing company that's based in Neenah.

CEO Todd Kelsey said some of his employees participated in a women's build event with Habitat for Humanity and they inspired the Plexus sponsorship.

“They came back with the idea of, ‘Hey, what if Plexus sponsored a build of our own?’ And I just thought it was a great idea, and the rest of our team did, and so, you know, here we are today sponsoring the build, and hopefully, it's the first of many to come,” Kelsey said.

"I was very proud that our team members were able to help the homeowners as they're just striving to build a better life and, and do better things with themselves. So, it was really rewarding, I think for all of our team," said Kelsey.

He said that he met Mari and Camila at the ribbon-cutting for their new home — a structure that stands thanks to over 600 volunteer hours from 74 of his employees.

“I was able to help the little girl, Camila, cut the ribbon. So, that was probably the most rewarding piece of the event for me,” Kelsey said.

At the ribbon-cutting event, community members brought gifts, including handmade items like a bowl made from the beam of another Habitat house and a blanket made by one of the senior Habitat crew members who also works for Plexus.

“She made a specific blanket for Camila that says, 'It's so good to be at home,'” McGowan said.

The house includes a backyard, a basement, a bathroom, two bedrooms, and a kitchen.

Mari got to choose many of the elements of her new home, which adds to the undeniable reality that this house is truly hers.