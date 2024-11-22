Saucy Kitchen opens in Neenah, bringing flavor and community connection

Community Focus: Saucy Kitchen's owners, Jennifer and Darren Kornowske, chose Neenah for its strong sense of love, compassion, and support, emphasizing their commitment to fostering local connections.



Award-Winning Products: The store features high-quality goods, including an olive oil that won international gold and platinum awards in 2022 and 2023, respectively.



Local Collaboration: In addition to sauces and cooking essentials, the shop highlights locally sourced products, art from Northeast Wisconsin vendors, and plans for community events like painting nights.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Saucy Kitchen, a specialty store located at the corner of Commercial and Winneconne, has officially opened, offering not just quality sauces and goods but also a sense of community pride.

Jennifer Kornowske, co-owner of Saucy Kitchen, says choosing Neenah for their new business was an easy decision.

"When I saw this driving by, I was like, this is gold," she shared.

For Jennifer, the store is more than just a physical space.

"It's full of love and compassion and community. Neenah takes care of Neenah, and it's a beautiful thing," she said.

Jennifer and her husband Darren, both former organic farmers, opened the store this week. Darren reflected on their journey.

"We grew all of our own meat, our own chickens, we had our own eggs, so it was a very different experience," he said.

The store’s name, Saucy Kitchen, holds multiple meanings.

"We have a lot of sauces and things that we cook with here, but it also represents a little sass and pizzazz—that's kinda what we're all about," Jennifer said.

One standout item at Saucy Kitchen is its olive oil, which Darren proudly says is world-class.

"That one in 2022 won gold in Dubai and New York International Olive Oil Competition. It won platinum in 2023, and that was against 50,000 worldwide olive oils," he said.

Locally sourced products and art from Northeast Wisconsin vendors fill the shop. Jennifer also plans to host painting events in the future, further integrating Saucy Kitchen into the community.

For now, the Kornowskes are grateful for the warm welcome and excited about what’s ahead.

"Neenah is a very, very special town," Jennifer said.

If business goes well, Saucy Kitchen hopes to expand to more locations across Northeast Wisconsin.