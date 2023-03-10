Roosevelt students and staff bid a final farewell to the school.

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Roosevelt Elementary School in Neenah is saying farewell to the old and hello to the new.

“I love history and I love that about our building,” said Sara Klawikowski, first-third grade teacher at Alliance Charter.

Not only is this the last year for Roosevelt Elementary, but it's also the school's 100th anniversary.

“It was built 100 years ago for education 100 years ago,” said Garrett Zimmerman, Roosevelt Principal.

For the Roosevelt crew, it's time for something new.

“I'm excited to be able to have the space to do the things we can't do here,” said Jennifer Wunrow, fourth grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary.

Mrs. Wunrow is a fourth-grade teacher at Roosevelt. She's looking forward to more space and she knows what her students want.

“They're looking forward to having access to more friends,” said Mrs. Wunrow.

Roosevelt and Wilson Elementary will combine at the current Horace Mann Middle School in the fall. That means they're leaving their friends at Alliance Charter who they share a building with right now.

“We're going to miss that, that sense of this is who we are together,” said Mrs. Klawikowski.

They'll be moving into Wilson Elementary.

“Just our own space is exciting to us to be able to know, this is Alliance,” said Mrs. Klawikowski.

The school was built in 1923 for a little more than $78,000 and now it's been sold for $1 million. The building changes are part of the $114.9 million referendum from 2020.

Mrs. Klawikowski shared her favorite piece of Roosevelt history.

“One of our classrooms apparently used to have a fireplace in it and to think about, as a first through third grade teacher now, I can't imagine having a fireplace in our classroom,” said Mrs. Klawikowski.

The students and staff aren't the only people that will miss the old school.

“Grandma Arline is the centerpiece of Doty Island,” said Principal Zimmerman.

Principal Zimmerman told us Grandma Arline lived just across the street for years and the students have made her home just as special of a place as Roosevelt.

“She cares about the kids and the school so very much,” said Principal Zimmerman.

Students past and present are invited to bid the school a final farewell complete with memorabilia from the school's last 100 years.

“We just want to celebrate and let the community have their chance to celebrate too,” said Principal Zimmerman.

The farewell event is Sunday, March 19 from 1-3 p.m. at Roosevelt Elementary.