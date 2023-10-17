Relief coming: Over-capacity Neenah Animal Shelter breaks ground on new building

NEENAH (NBC 26) — An animal shelter that has been over capacity for years is about to receive the gift of a brand new building, with a lot more land for the animals to roam.

Tuesday, humans and animals of Neenah alike had a reason to celebrate the groundbreaking of a brand new, much-needed facility for the 62-year-old Neenah Animal Shelter.

With only one story to house 13 dog kennels and a maximum cat capacity of about 80, its current building stands at only about 2,600 square feet, according to Shelter Board President Mary Setton.

Setton says the shelter has been relying on volunteer fosters to help with the overflow totals of about 145 cats and 20 dogs currently in their care.

“The need has been here for many years. I started with the shelter back in 2010. And even then, you know, we were talking 'there's the need, there's the need.' But finally, in 2018 we conducted a feasibility study and that's what put us on this journey to get here today," Setton said.

That's why she said it was such an exciting opportunity when Boldt Construction's Executive Vice President Ben Bruns reached out with an opportunity that could benefit everyone.

Bruns said he attended an event hosted by the shelter in February 2020, and he knew it was important to find a way to help.

“Our employees to do what we love, which is build. As we see this, the people who work in this shelter are doing what they love, and they're caring for animals, but the place they're doing it doesn't honor them or their animals,” Bruns said.

After three years of fundraising, on Tuesday, many pillars of the Neenah community came together to celebrate the groundbreaking on a new facility that will provide double the space: approximately 6,000 square feet.

Neenah's Mayor Jane Lang spoke to say that the shelter's partnership with the city enhances public health, safety, and animal population control, among many other benefits.

“Year to date, over 250 animals have been taken off the streets of the city of Neenah,” Lang said.

The new animal shelter will be located near the old building, on a three-acre parcel of land donated by Bergstrom Automotive.

But the fundraising efforts aren't over. The goal is to raise $2 million from the community, and that goal is still shy about $400,000.

If you want to donate to help Neenah Animal Shelter meet its goal, you can visit their website at this link.

“This thing is gonna cost more than $2 million. Just so everybody knows,” Bruns said at the groundbreaking.

But $2 million is only the portion that is being asked of the public in total. The rest will be funded by investors like Bergstrom, who agree that this is an important service for the community.

The new shelter is slated to open its doors on July 4, 2024.