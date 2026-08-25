Rare opening of historic Neenah home to raise money for tornado victims

NEENAH (NBC 26) — The historic Havilah Babcock House will open to the public for tours Sept. 26, marking the first time in more than 60 years the home has been available for community viewing. The Neenah Historical Society announced the event Tuesday.

Proceeds from the “Yesterday Supports Tomorrow” house tour will benefit the Neenah-Menasha Emergency Society and its efforts to help residents affected by the July 27 tornado.

The home, located at 537 E. Wisconsin Ave., was built in 1883 by Havilah Babcock, one of the founders of Kimberly-Clark, and his wife, Frances. The house remains owned by Babcock descendants and retains many of its original furnishings and decor.

The Wisconsin Historical Society identified the home as one of the state’s 20 most historically significant houses. The property also was featured in the 2015 PBS Wisconsin documentary called “Remarkable Homes of Wisconsin.”

Tours will run from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 26. Tickets cost $25 per person and must be purchased in advance. You can buy a ticket here.

Tour proceeds will be matched by current residents Peter Adams, a great-grandson of Babcock, and his wife Patricia Mulvey, along with Adams’ brother, Dr. David Adams, and his wife, Jill Romann.

“As our family has been a part of this community for over 175 years, we feel a close bond to everyone who was affected by the storm,” Peter Adams said in a statement.

The tours also are part of a nationwide history-focused weekend organized under the theme “We Need More History!”