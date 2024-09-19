'Queen of Doty Island' celebrated by special friends on 100th birthday

NEENAH (NBC 26) — The Queen of Doty Island, as many lovingly know her, celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday. And a group of special friends reminded her how much she means to them.



Video shows a group of school children singing happy birthday to Arline Dabill, who turned 100 years old on Wednesday.

Arline moved across from now-closed Roosevelt Elementary in 1960, becoming a friend to generations of children.

Arline's advice for living a long life is to take it one day at a time.

"There's no amount of money that can buy what they did for me today," said Arline Dabill.

Outside her home, dozens of school children sang happy birthday for Arline, who just turned 100 years old.

"I need a hug, I need a hug," she said.

Arline got to know these kids, and generations of students before them, when she bought a house across the street from now-closed Roosevelt Elementary School in 1960.

"They've never let me down. I lost my husband six years ago, and they're here for me," said Arline.

Sometimes, she'd play with the kid when they got out of school. And after retiring at 70, she took a job as a playground attendant at Roosevelt.

Now, 100 years old, the kids still find her on her porch, where she reflects on her long life.

"Sometimes I feel guilty because I lost two of my older sisters and the three and four youngest ones. They're all gone and I'm here," said Arline.

At her age, looking back on a long life, Arline says she feels everything around her.

"It doesn't take much for me to be happy. It doesn't take much to make me cry," she said.

And though she's lost many in this long life, the Queen of Doty Island, as many know her, is still gaining others.

"Whenever I was not feeling top of the world, all I had to do was come on the porch in nice weather and watch the children," Arline said.

Arline advice to living a long life is just to take it one day at a time.

