Police: Man, woman found dead in Neenah home

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Police said a 57-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man were found dead inside a Neenah home Sunday evening.

According to the Neenah Police Department, officers responded just before 5 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the Freedom Acres subdivision following a report of shots fired.

Police said evidence indicates that a 59-year-old man shot a 57-year-old woman before shooting himself.

According to police, the incident was isolated and posed no danger to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.