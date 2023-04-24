Person of interest detained in Neenah shooting

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Officers were able to detain a person of interest that was involved in a shooting Sunday in Neenah.

The City of Neenah Police Department said officers were dispatched to a disturbance at 8:38 p.m. April 23 with a report of what sounded like gunshots at a residence in the 100 block of West Bell Street.

While responding, officers were advised there was a victim with gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of South Commercial Street, with the two incidents being related, according to the Neenah Police press release.

The Neenah Police Department Investigative Unit and SWAT team were called to the scene. Officers detained a person of interest and said the public is not in danger.

An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.