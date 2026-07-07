One in custody after police respond to active situation in Neenah

UPDATE: One person is in custody after police responded to an active situation in Neenah.

The neighborhood is safe, police added.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Neenah police are asking the public to avoid the 1400 block of Plains Avenue as officers respond to an active situation.

Police said officers have surrounded a residence where at least one gunshot was fired. No injuries have been reported, and police said the surrounding neighborhood remains safe.

Additional details will be released as they become available, police said.

