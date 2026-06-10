One in custody after alleged shots-fired incident in Neenah

NEENAH (NBC 26) — One man is in custody after an alleged shots-fired incident in Neenah, according to the Neenah Police Department.

Police said officers were called around 2:45 a.m. to the 600 block of Henry Street for reports of shots fired. While responding, officers heard more gunfire in the area.

According to police, two men were seen walking nearby when one of them tossed an item later identified as a firearm.

Officers recovered about 10 empty shell casings in the 300 block of Monroe Street, determining that location to be the original site of the gunfire.

Police said no injuries have been reported. One man is in custody on charges related to the incident.

Anyone with information can call the police department’s tip line at 920‑886‑6020.