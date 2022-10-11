Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNeenah

Actions

New Neenah High School construction site has reached another “Milestone Moment”

New Neenah High School construction site tour 1
Olivia Acree
New Neenah High School construction site "Milestone Moment."
New Neenah High School construction site tour 1
New Neenah High School construction site tour 2
Posted at 8:23 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 21:23:43-04

NEENAH (NBC 26) — The new Neenah High School was open to the public Monday for a third “Milestone Moment.”

“We invited the public in to see four of our learning stations," said Amanda Manteufel, the new Neenah High School site project executive.

Periodically throughout construction, the site has been open to the public for guided tours showcasing some of the major developments.

This time, the tour focused on the auditorium, grandstand and athletic fields, exterior building finishes, and interior building finishes.

Manteufel explained one thing that sets the building apart from other high schools.

“There’s a lot of open spaces, there’s a lot of collaboration spaces in addition to traditional classroom space," said Manteufel.

The school walls are full of floor to ceiling windows, which brought up safety concerns for a few people.

“That glass is tempered glass which is impact resistant and if it is hit with an impact that is enough to actually break the glass it won’t shatter into pieces on the floor. It actually will maintain its location and shatter in place and spider similar to a car windshield," said Manteufel.

One of the favorites of tour-goers was learning about the geo-thermal heating and cooling system.

“They transfer heat from the building to the ground and vice versa to utilize the temperature of the earth to heat and cool the space," said Manteufel.

The district has planned four total milestone moments leading up to the school’s opening in the fall of 2023.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Olivia Acree: NBC 26's reporter for Neenah and Menasha!

Olivia_Acree.jpg

Olivia Acree

9:53 AM, Jul 14, 2022
New Showdown Promo(a).JPG

Watch the Game Live - Get the Latest Scores - Up-to-Date Game Coverage & More!